Rajamouli and team to shoot a song in Ukraine

Director SS Rajamouli, along with his lead actors Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt, will head to Eastern Europe to shoot a victory anthem for their film RRR.

Published: 06th July 2021 08:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2021 08:57 AM   |  A+A-

Director SS Rajamouli has rejigged the shooting schedules of his upcoming film RRR

Director SS Rajamouli (extreme right) with the cast of his next directorial, RRR (File Photo)

By Express News Service

“The last schedule of RRR is being planned in Ukraine. Rajamouli has completed the location recce and finalised a lavish palace to shoot one of the last two songs of the film," informs a source close to the development. 

"It’s a foot-tapping victory anthem that awakens the spirit of patriotism. The production unit including NTR, Charan, and Alia will be leaving for Ukraine in August. The other song would be shot in a special set in Hyderabad thus marking the completion of RRR.”

The core idea of RRR is inspired by the Hollywood film, The Motorcycle Diaries. The film will see NTR and Charan play the younger versions of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, freedom fighters from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Produced by DVV Danayya at an estimated budget of Rs 450 crore, the film also features Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, and Samuthirakani in prominent roles. RRR is set for release simultaneously in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, and six other Indian languages on October 13, 2021.

TAGS
RRR SS Rajamouli NTR Ram Charan Ajay Devgn Alia Bhatt Shriya Saran
