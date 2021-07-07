Reddy Gari Ammayi Love simplified

Shreya Veronica By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The last few days on social media have been all about this Telugu track, Reddy Gari Ammayi. It’s making it to netizens’ reels and YouTube feed, with over 10 million views. What’s making this track go viral? It is based on the done-to-death loveat- first concept, but what sets this song apart is probably its cute love quotient, easy-breezy conversational lyrics and clean music arrangements.

Also, let’s not forget the swag! The boy riding a Bullet and the girl blushing every time she sees, speaks or thinks of him. We catch up with singers Aishwarya Reddy and Afroz Ali to know more about how the idea was born and took shape. “I started singing when I was six years old, my mother used to force me to learn classical music. I never liked it but now I understand its value. I used to sing in college and one of my friends, Manish, introduced me to Afroz (the male vocalist).

Rest is history,” says Aishwarya, a BBA final-year student. “When this song was written, there was only a male version. But when I met Afroz, we wrote the female version too.” Elated by the response the track has been receiving, Aishwarya says that she has been getting calls from distant relatives who otherwise never bothered to keep in touch. “I have also got calls for acting, but I am not interested in it.

We will be coming up with a few more songs after our final exams,” she says. Afroz, the brain behind the track, says that the number was initially titled Ravath Gari Ammayi. “My friend, who was working on a short film, had asked me to write a song. It was supposed to be a breakup song. Then, for almost one-and-a-half years, we did not launch it as the film did not release.

When I met Aishwarya, we came up with Reddy Gari Ammayi. The ‘Reddy’ comes from Aishwarya’s name,” says Afroz. For Afroz, the song is more like a conversation. “I knew if the song had a conversation, it would definitely be loved by all and become a hit. We released this song one year ago, on July 3, and now we have 10 million views,” he says.