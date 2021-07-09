STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Taapsee picks sustainable fashion for her 'Mishan Impossible'

Taapsee Pannu is making kinder fashion choices as she opts for wearing sustainable outfits in her next Telugu film titled Mishan Impossible.

Published: 09th July 2021 09:53 AM

Taapsee on the sets of Mishan Impossible

By Express News Service

Taapsee Pannu is making kinder fashion choices as she opts for wearing sustainable outfits in her next Telugu film titled Mishan Impossible. Taapsee is doing her bit to embrace sustainable sartorial choices to initiate a change and be able to create less textile waste. She will be seen wearing recycled and clothes made out of waste.

Happy with this decision, Taapsee shared, “I always used to think that it’s sad that so many clothes we use during a shoot are wasted. They are kept lying in the boxes and ultimately, thrown away. Rarely do producers think of reusing or recycling them. I wanted to try and do my bit by using fabrics and brands that use biodegradable or recycled material for my outfits in the film.”

