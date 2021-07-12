STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Venkatesh, Priyamani-starrer Telugu film 'Narappa' to premiere on Amazon Prime Video in July

"Narappa" is the Telugu adaptation of acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Tamil superhit film "Asuran". The film follows Narappa, a farmer hailing from a quaint village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh.

Published: 12th July 2021 04:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2021 04:32 PM   |  A+A-

Telugu action-drama 'Narappa' stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani and Karthik Rathnam in the lead roles.

Telugu action-drama 'Narappa' stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani and Karthik Rathnam in the lead roles. (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu action-drama "Narappa", starring Venkatesh Daggubati, Priyamani and Karthik Rathnam in the lead roles, will be releasing on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on July 20.

Directed by Srikanth Addala, the movie is jointly produced by D Suresh Babu and Kalaippuli S Thanu.

"Narappa" is the Telugu adaptation of acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran's Tamil superhit film "Asuran".

The National Award-winning director has penned the upcoming movie.

The film follows Narappa, a farmer hailing from a quaint village in Anantapur, Andhra Pradesh, and focuses on the sacrifices he makes for his family in a world filled with "chaos and uncertainty".

Vijay Subramaniam, director, and head, Content, Amazon Prime Video, India said, the team was elated to have "Narappa" as a part of its entertainment line-up for Prime Day 2021.

"With 'Narappa's' global premiere, we are excited to push the envelope further and add another thrilling action-drama to the diverse content slate of Telugu DTS (direct-to-service) films on the service which has so far received a phenomenal response globally. We're confident that 'Narappa' too will live up to the audience expectations," he said in a statement.

D Suresh Babu said it was an enriching experience to work with talented actors and a creative crew on the upcoming film.

"The story of 'Narappa' is not only close to my heart but also narrates a social commentary on the system as a whole and this is our attempt to breathe life into this story. I am honored to have our work premiere on a global platform, which will help us reach a gamut of audiences and I am positive that they will all appreciate this action-packed film." Kalaippuli S.

Thanu praised the efforts of the cast and crew to bring the director's vision to life amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"Narappa" will be available to Amazon Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Narappa Telugu Venkatesh Daggubati Priyamani Karthik Rathnam Srikanth Addala Asuran Vetrimaaran Narappa Amazon Prime Video release date
India Matters
A health worker prepares to administer Covid vaccine to a beneficiary in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Rare autoimmune hepatitis in people vaccinated with Covishield a concern'
COVID-19 warrior Mukesh Hissariya featured on a Dettol product (Photo | Express)
Bihar man who arranged over 200 Covid cremations features on Dettol products
A beneficiary gets Covid-19 vaccination in Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Fall in COVID-19 jabs casts doubts on vaccination target by year-end
Not standing for national anthem is disrespect but not an offence: J&K HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on the Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday. (Photo |Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Lord Jagannath embarks on annual Rath Yatra in Puri amid Covid protocols
A passenger records a video in South Indias first train with Vistadome coach inaugurated in Mangaluru Junction Railway station, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Vistadome coach with glass doors and glass roof launched in Bengaluru-Mangaluru train
Gallery
The three decked-up chariots of Lord Jagannath and his siblings rolled out on Puri's Grand Road during the annual Rath Yatra on Monday, July 12, 2021. (Photo|Biswananth Swain, EPS)
Rath Yatra 2021: Puri celebrates amid tight security and Covid protocols
July 8, 2021: Firefighters try to control the fire in Beckwourth Complex, in California's Plumas National Forest. The Beckwourth Complex fire began due to lightning strikes in the Plumas National Forest, triggering evacuations in northern California and i
Baptism of fire: The largest Californian wildfire of the year
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp