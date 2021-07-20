Aadhi Pinisetty to play villain in RAPO 19

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Aadhi Pinisetty will co-star with Ram Pothineni and Kriti Shetty in the upcoming action entertainer tentatively titled Ustaad. Aadhi, who was last seen in Clap, will play the villain in the Telugu-Tamil bilingual, which is being directed by N Lingusamy.

“Lingusamy narrated the story that was backed by good content. After Sarrainodu, this is something I haven’t done for a long time. I’m playing a raw and rustic role based in Kadapa (Madurai in Tamil). It’s definitely not a regular villain character,” says Aadhi Pinisetty.

On collaborating with Lingusamy, Aadhi adds, “Lingusamy always gives meticulous attention to character detailing. The antagonists of his films have strong characterisations and unique traits. And my character in this film is no different. I am hoping that this role will help me to expand my scope as an actor. I am looking forward to the shooting.”

Produced by Srinivasaa Chitturi, the film, commonly referred to as RAPO 19, also features Madhavan and Nadhiya in prominent roles. Buzz is that the film is set in Rayalaseema and showcases Ram as a powerful cop.

The principal photography has commenced earlier this month and the next schedule will begin in Visakhapatnam in August. Devi Sri Prasad, who earlier collaborated with Ram in films like Jagadam, Ready, Nenu Sailaja, Shivam, and Hello Guru Prema Kosame, is composing music for RAPO 19.