Naveen Chandra to star in 'Dejavu'

Gopinath Rajendran By

Express News Service

Actor Naveen Chandra’s next film is a mystery thriller titled Dejavu. The film stars the actor in the role of an investigating officer.

Produced by Vijay Pandi’s White Carpet Films and PG Muthiah’s PG Media Works, Dejavu is directed by first-time filmmaker Arvindh Srinivasan.

Speaking about the film, Arvindh says, “Naveen believes this film will be an important project in his filmography. The film will not be a usual thriller and right from the first scene, there will be many twists and turns. The story happens over a duration of a day and a night.”

The film also stars Madhoo, Achyuth Kumar, Pooja Ramachandran, Smruthi Venkat, Naveena Reddy, Satyam Rajesh, Mime Gopi, Chetan, and Kali Venkat.

“Madhoo ma’am is excited about playing a cop for the first time in her career. Achyuth Kumar sir’s role is also an important one. Despite playing a cop, Naveen won’t be wearing the police uniform even for one scene.”

The shooting of the film is almost completed. The film is also a bilingual with Arulnithi playing the lead in the Tamil version. Dejavu is shot in Chennai and Hyderabad. With music by Ghibran, the film will have cinematography by PG Muthiah.