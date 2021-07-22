STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pooja Hegde to star in Dhanush-Venky Atluri film?

Pooja Hegde has been approached to play the female lead in Dhanush’s upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film directed by Venky Atluri.

Published: 22nd July 2021 10:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Pooja Hegde has been approached to play the female lead in Dhanush’s upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film directed by Venky Atluri. The actor was recently given a narration and she is content with how the director has conceived her character in the film.

"As Pooja is known for both performance and glamour, Venky is keen to cast her as Dhanush’s pair. However, the actor is yet to give her consent and a clear picture will emerge in the coming days," reveals a source close to the development.

A period social drama that revolves around the education mafia and highlights one young man’s fight against the privatisation of education, the film is being bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. Grapevine has it that Dhanush will be seen in two distinct avatars in this film. Accordingly, Pooja’s will also be a meaty role.

Pooja is currently busy shooting for Vijay’s Tamil action entertainer Beast. Her other films including Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya, Prabhas’s Radhe Shyam and Akhil Akkineni’s rom-com Most Eligible Bachelor are in the final stages of production. 

The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo actor is also in talks to play Mahesh Babu’s pair in his next with Trivikram Srinivas.

