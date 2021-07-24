Jagapathi Babu plays an Aghori in 'Akhanda'

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Agapathi Babu, who masterfully essayed a variety of roles in films like Legend, Pilla Nuvvu Leni Jeevitam, Nannaku Prematho, Rangasthalam and Syeraa Narasimha Reddy, has reunited with director Boyapati Srinu for Akhanda. The 59-year-old actor is donning the role of an aghori sadhu in the film featuring Nandamuri Balakrishna and Pragya Jaiswal in the lead roles.

“This is a character that Jagapathi Babu has never done in his career. He has plenty of combination scenes with Balakrishna and his character is something that rescues the latter from a personal problem,” says a source from the production team. An action entertainer, the film is now nearing completion.

“The final schedule of Akhanda has commenced at a temple near Senji, Thiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. The principal cast including Balakrishna, Pragya, Jagapathi Babu and Srikanth among others are participating in this schedule that will go on until August 7,” the source adds.

Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, Akhanda is likely to be released in September. Apart from this film, Babu will also be seen in a flurry of films including Tuck Jagadish, Ghani, Pushpa and Maha Samudram.