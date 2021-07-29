STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu actor Ravi Varma is looking forward to making his Kannada debut

The Telugu actor, who has made his mark in Bollywood with films like Ghazi and Saaho  is in talks for a prominent role in Gurudatha Ganiga’s Mafia

Published: 29th July 2021 09:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 09:33 AM   |  A+A-

Ravi Varma,

Ravi Varma

By CE Features
Express News Service

Ravi Varma, a known face in the Telugu industry, and having made his mark in Bollywood with popular Hindi films like Saaho and The Ghazi attack. (India’s first Submarine war film) is currently his entry into Sandalwood. The Vennela, Rakhi, and Kshanam actor is in talks for Prajwal Devaraj Mafia, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

“I have got to prove my mettle with versatile roles in various Telugu films, and web series. I have been part of Tamil and Telugu films as well. In the process of my acting career, I started following films made in Kannada. Films like Mungaru Male, Lucia, U-Turn, Thithi, Love Mocktail, Kavaludaari, are just a few examples that well explains to us the unique flavor brought out in the films made in Kannada.

Moreover, KGF made the entire India turn their head towards Kannada industry,” says Ravi Varma, who is currently in discussions with director Gurudatha, and hoping to be on board, and waiting for an official announcement. “I will be coming to Bengaluru for further discussions soon.

I have had the opportunity to work with actors like Kishore and Garuda Ram of KGF fame, and now looking forward to working with actors like Prajwal Devaraj and others,” he says. The film produced by B Kumar has Adithi Prabhudeva in the female lead, has dialogues by Maasti and cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanandan, and music will be composed by Anoop Seelin. Mafia is likely to go on floors from this September.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ravi Varma
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp