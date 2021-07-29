Telugu actor Ravi Varma is looking forward to making his Kannada debut

CE Features By

Ravi Varma, a known face in the Telugu industry, and having made his mark in Bollywood with popular Hindi films like Saaho and The Ghazi attack. (India’s first Submarine war film) is currently his entry into Sandalwood. The Vennela, Rakhi, and Kshanam actor is in talks for Prajwal Devaraj Mafia, directed by Gurudatha Ganiga, which is currently in the pre-production stage.

“I have got to prove my mettle with versatile roles in various Telugu films, and web series. I have been part of Tamil and Telugu films as well. In the process of my acting career, I started following films made in Kannada. Films like Mungaru Male, Lucia, U-Turn, Thithi, Love Mocktail, Kavaludaari, are just a few examples that well explains to us the unique flavor brought out in the films made in Kannada.

Moreover, KGF made the entire India turn their head towards Kannada industry,” says Ravi Varma, who is currently in discussions with director Gurudatha, and hoping to be on board, and waiting for an official announcement. “I will be coming to Bengaluru for further discussions soon.

I have had the opportunity to work with actors like Kishore and Garuda Ram of KGF fame, and now looking forward to working with actors like Prajwal Devaraj and others,” he says. The film produced by B Kumar has Adithi Prabhudeva in the female lead, has dialogues by Maasti and cinematography by Abhimanyu Sadanandan, and music will be composed by Anoop Seelin. Mafia is likely to go on floors from this September.