STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Kiara Advani to star opposite Ram Charan in director Shankar's next film

Besides this film, Advani also has Karan Johar-produced film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" and Anees Bazmee-directed comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Published: 31st July 2021 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Film actress Kiara Advani

Film actress Kiara Advani

By PTI

MUMBAI: Actor Kiara Advani has been roped in to feature opposite south star Ram Charan in acclaimed director Shankar's pan-India film, the makers announced on Saturday.

The project will mark the second collaboration between Advani and Charan after their 2019 Telugu action movie "Vinaya Vidheya Rama".

Producer Sri Venkateswara Creations announced Advani's casting on the occasion of her 29th birthday.

"Joining us on this super exciting journey is the talented and gorgeous @advani_kiara!Welcome on board #HappyBirthdayKiaraAdvani #RC15 #SVC50," the tweet read.

The actor, whose next release is biographical drama "Shershaah", said she is both excited and nervous to work with the experienced artistes from the Indian film industry.

"I am excited as well as nervous to work with renowned and experienced names of our film fraternity. I am eagerly waiting to begin the shoot and hoping that this incredible opportunity is translated wonderfully on screen," Advani said in a statement.

The film will release in three languages — Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Besides this film, Advani also has Karan Johar-produced film "Jug Jugg Jeeyo" and Anees Bazmee-directed comedy "Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2".

Ram Charan will next be seen in S S Rajamouli's period action drama "RRR" and in the Telugu film "Acharya" alongside his father Chiranjeevi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kiara Advani Director Shankar Ram Charan Dil Raju Sri Venkateswara Creations
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp