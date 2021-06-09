STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Want people to open their hearts and donate: Raashii Khanna

Actress Raashii Khanna is trying to help the poor, who are the worst affected by the pandemic and its ensuing lockdown.

Actress Raashii Khanna

Actress Raashii Khanna (Photo | Raashii Khanna Instagram)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Raashii Khanna is trying to help the poor, who are the worst affected by the pandemic and its ensuing lockdown, and she requests all to donate towards helping the needy.

"It's really bad out there for a lot of families, and some of them are literally on the brink of starvation. I would really want people to open their hearts and donate because literally, every bit counts. It doesn't have to be an exorbitant amount. We have to realise that we are all in this together and only together can we overcome these difficult times. And together we can be a miracle in someone's life," says Raashii, who runs an initiative called #BeTheMiracle that aims at helping the needy.

"The ground reality of people suffering through the pandemic is heartbreaking. #BeTheMiracle is my way of doing as much as I can for them," she says.

Raashii is associating with organisations like Roti Bank and other volunteers who are also helping oldage homes, besides animals that have been left out with no food or water during lockdown.

