Ravi Teja to play government official in next with debutant director Sarath Mandava

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Ravi Teja will be stepping into the shoes of a government official in his new film with debutant director Sarath Mandava. For this part, the actor will be undergoing an extreme makeover - which includes shaving off his beard, changing his hairstyle, and fitting him out in formal shirts and trousers.

"It's a never-seen-before character and Ravi Teja is excited about playing a government official, who gets transferred on a regular basis. He ends up being posted in Chittoor, his native place, and what happens next forms the crux of the film," says a source close to the development.

The film is based on true events in the 90s and the team is gearing up to commence the principal photography in July. "Given his bouquet of unique, yet mainstream films, the actor believes that this film is going to be a game-changer in commercial cinema," the source adds.

Produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas LLP, the film has music by Sam CS. "There are four songs including a foot-tapping theme song in the film. Sam has recently completed recording a peppy mass number," the source reveals.

"Ravi Teja is actively participating in the music sessions with Sarath Mandava and the lyric writers of the film via Zoom. He is impressed with Sarath’s work and has only good words to speak about him during these sessions," he added.

Karnan-fame Rajisha Vijayan and Majili-girl Divyansha Kaushik are playing the female leads in this untitled film, known as RT 69.