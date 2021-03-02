Anand Deverakonda’s 'Pushpaka Vimanam' is based on real-life stories

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Anand Deverakonda has teamed up with debutant director Damodara for a comedy-thriller titled Pushpaka Vimanam.

“The film centres on the theme of modern marriages and also offers an insight into the emerging relationship issues. It’s a film that everyone can relate to because we come across such tales on a daily basis,” says Damodara.

Moving on to talk about Anand Deverakonda’s character in the film, the debutant explains, “Anand will be seen as Sundar, a government school teacher, who moves to Hyderabad from East Godavari district. He is a man of principles, sentiments and superstitions and his fixation with these qualities land him in a tricky situation. Anand has delivered consummate performance and is quite apt for the role.”

Speaking about what triggered the spark in him to make Pushpaka Vimanam, the short filmmaker-turned-director shares, “A few news articles about marriages have inspired me to write this story. It is a socially relevant film that promises loads of entertainment laced with an element of thrill.”

It has got nothing to do with Kamal Haasan and Amala Akkineni-starrer 1987 film of the same name, clarifies Damodara.

“This is a story about a young man dreaming to lead a happy and successful life after marriage,” the newcomer adds.

Starring Geeth Saini and Saanve Megghana as the female leads, it also features Vijaya Krishna Naresh and Sunil in important roles.

“We have wrapped up the shooting recently and the post-production is underway. We are eyeing a June release,” signs off Damodara.