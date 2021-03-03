Sai Pallavi has not walked out of PSPK 30, confirms Saagar K Chandra

Murali Krishna CH By

Director Saagar K Chandra is amused by the speculations that actor Sai Pallavi has walked out of PSPK 30 due to a variety of reasons. Speaking to Cinema Express, Saagar shunned the reports and revealed that Pallavi will join the sets in the next schedule.

“Sai Pallavi will commence shooting (for PSPK30) in April. We are planning to film crucial scenes involving her and Pawan Kalyan in the upcoming schedule and the preparations are underway,” explains Saagar.

A remake of the Malayalam action thriller, Ayyappanum Koshiyum, the film will see Sai Pallavi playing Pawan Kalyan’s wife. The story of PSPK 30 revolves around the battle of egos between a police officer, essayed by Pawan Kalyan and an ex-Havildar, portrayed by Rana Daggubati, respectively. The film also has Aishwarya Rajesh in a prominent role opposite Rana.

The makers have begun shooting for the second schedule of the film in the city on Tuesday. “A few important scenes on Pawan Kalyan and Rana were being shot in this schedule,” adds Saagar. Produced by Sithara Entertainments, PSPK 30 has screenplay and dialogues written by Trivikram Srinivas.

