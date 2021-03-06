Poorna plays a negative role in NBK 106?

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Poorna has been roped in to play a crucial role in Nandamuri Balakrishna’s upcoming film directed by Boyapati Srinu. Known as NBK 106, the film is a high-voltage action entertainer in which Poorna plays a doctor, with shades of grey.

“Poorna will be seen in an interesting but brief role. It isn’t exactly a villainous role, but something with dark shades. Boyapati has conceived her character in such a way that it packs a pleasant surprise and offers a unique experience,” says a source close to the development.

The film also has Pragya Jaiswal as the female lead opposite Balakrishna and they will be seen as an IAS couple. Tentatively titled Godfather, the film recently turned many heads after its fight masters Ram-Lakshman pulled out of the project citing creative differences with Boyapati Srinu.

While the makers didn’t give any details of the differences, we hear, Stun Shiva has taken over the reins from the duo. Produced by Miryala Ravinder Reddy, NBK 106 will hit the screens on May 28.