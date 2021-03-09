Lovely Singh signs two films

Murali Krishna CH By

Express News Service

Actor Lovely Singh, who awaits the release of Gaali Sampath, has signed two films in Telugu. Known as RT 68, the first project will see her paired opposite Ravi Teja, while the second film has her teaming up with choreographer Yash alias Yashwanth, who is soon making his debut as a hero.

“Lovely Singh has been signed on to play one of the two female leads in Ravi Teja’s new film directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina. She will start working on this film by the end of April or the first week of May,” says a source adding, “Her film with Yash is being bankrolled by Dil Raju. She has recently completed the look test and is preparing up for the shoot, which will begin on March 15 in Hyderabad.”

Lovely is looking forward to the release of her maiden Telugu film, Gaali Sampath, on March 11.