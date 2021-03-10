STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Raashi Khanna turns TV serial actor for Pakka Commercial

Directed by Maruthi, the film has Gopichand in a lawyer’s role
 

Raashi Khanna

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After playing Angel Aarna, a Tik Tok obsessed girl in Prathi Roju Pandaage, Raashi Khanna is gearing up to essay yet another comic role in director Maruthi’s upcoming film, Pakka Commercial. She will be seen as a Television serial actor in the film also featuring Gopichand in a lawyer’s role.

“Raashi Khanna will be seen as a young woman, who is addicted to television serials. The impact is so huge that her thoughts and mannerisms are of those TV characters that she has admired over the years. Things turn interesting when she ends up joining the TV industry as a mega serial actor,” says a source close to the development.

The film is a laugh riot and Raashi’s role is indeed a hilarious take on such characters. “Raashi’s situation comedy will only add to the humour in the scenes. She is fascinated with the way her character is etched by Maruthi and believes that it will strike a chord with the audience,” the source adds.

Pakka Commercial went on floors earlier this week and the shooting is currently progressing at a college in the old city. Sathyaraj, who earlier worked with Gopichand in Sankham, has been roped in for a crucial role. Produced jointly by GA2 Pictures and UV Creations, it will hit the screens on October 1.

