Mohanlal to star in Akhil Akkineni’s next?

Mohanlal is in advanced talks to join the cast of Akhil Akkineni’s new film with Surender Reddy.

Published: 16th March 2021 10:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 10:40 AM

Most Versatile Actor: Mohanlal

Mohanlal

By Express News Service

Mohanlal is in advanced talks to join the cast of Akhil Akkineni’s new film with Surender Reddy. He has been offered to play the role of a spy in this espionage thriller produced by Anil Sunkara. “The talks have taken place recently and Mohanlal is keen to be a part of the film but is yet to give his nod to the makers,” says a source adding, “It’s not a quintessential spy-thriller that revolves on crimes and espionage, but a first-of-its-kind story that would be shot in multiple locations.”

Grapevine is that Akhil will also be seen as a spy and the film’s story is inspired by the popular American action thriller franchise, the Bourne series. Akhil has been hitting the gym and will be seen in a beefed-up avatar.  The film will be launched shortly and a poster is expected to be released too.  Tentatively titled ‘Akhil 5’, the film marks the debut of Surender Reddy as the producer.

Akhil Akkineni Surender Reddy Anil Sunkara
