Ravi Teja plays a slum dweller in 'RT 68'

Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, the revenge drama delves into the father-son relationship
 

Published: 17th March 2021 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th March 2021 02:08 PM   |  A+A-

Actor Ravi Teja (Photo | File, EPS)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

After portraying an intense cop in Krack, actor Ravi Teja will be in his elements in his upcoming film, RT 68. He will be seen playing the role of a slum dweller, who launches a war against the corporate might. Touted to be a revenge drama, the film delves into the father-son relationship.

“How this man, who lives in a slum, decides to seek revenge on corporate giants for deceiving his father is what RT 68 is all about,” says a source. Ravi Teja’s role in this film is inspired by Chiranjeevi’s character in Gharana Mogudu.

“The makers took Chiranjeevi as Ravi Teja’s character reference and etched out this down-to-earth and fun-loving role. The character offers humour laced with satire and is tailor-made to provide a taste of nostalgia to Ravi Teja’s fans,” the source adds.

The film has Prakash Raj essaying Ravi Teja’s father, while Sreeleela and Lovely Singh play the female leads. Directed by Trinadha Rao Nakkina, RT 68 is expected to go on floors on May 15 soon after Ravi Teja wraps up Khiladi.

Comments

