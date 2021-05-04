STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TNIE impact: Telugu actor Adivi Sesh sends 850 litre drinking water to Hyderabad hospital

The hospital which is a Level 2 Covid care centre with nearly 300 moderate to severe Covid patients has had no drinking water supply for eight months.

Published: 04th May 2021

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh (L) supplied 850 litres of packaged drinking water at the King Koti District Hospital

Telugu actor Adivi Sesh (L) supplied 850 litres of packaged drinking water at the King Koti District Hospital. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A day after The New Indian Express highlighted how the King Koti District Hospital had no drinking water available for its staff and patients, film actor Adivi Sesh in coordination with media consultant, Vamsi Kaka, arranged for nearly 850 litre of packaged drinking water for the hospital.

On learning about the situation, Adivi Sesh spoke to the hospital’s superintendent and extended his support. 

The hospital which is a Level 2 Covid care centre with nearly 300 moderate to severe COVID patients has had no drinking water supply for eight months. The New Indian Express had highlighted the issue on Sunday, of how doctors and nurses working in PPE kits had to sweat it out without water availability and were suffering from dehydration in the summer heat.

While the patients were receiving water in packaged bottles, it was just three bottles a day, which was insufficient. Moved by the plight of patients and staffers, the actor sent the supplies on Monday. He further intends to lend support to the hospital to find a permanent solution to its water issues.

Vamsi Kaka took to Twitter and said, "Thanks to Adivi Sesh brother for the quick response. His team arranged close to 850 litres of drinking water for the frontline staff at the hospital and promised to do more whenever required."

