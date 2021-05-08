Jungle reels

Murali Krishna CH By

Remember films like Adavi Ramudu (1977), Adavi Donga (1985) and Bobbili Raja (1990)? These were iconic Telugu films, yes, but the other commonality between them is how they are all set in a forest.

You can see why forests make for an attractive backdrop for our filmmakers, as the setting enables the stories to be filled with adventure, mystery, thrill, and even romance!

Naturally, over the years, several filmmakers have embraced this formula. While some films, like Danger (2005), went on to set the cash registers ringing, some others Mru (2001), Villain (2010) sank without a trace.

A look at upcoming films suggests that our filmmakers could be returning to the jungle once again, in search of successful stories.

Director Venu Udugula, who awaits the release of his film, Virata Parvam, begins by noting that it has been a while since the forest setting was utilised in Telugu cinema.

“There’s a time and place for everything. Although there has never been a dearth of village-based films, stories that are set in the forest backdrop have indeed become a rarity these days. Personally, I am quite excited by the possible return of this trend, with many films, like our Virata Parvam, being set in the jungle,” he says.

What has caused this sudden interest in this backdrop? “I’m not sure. It could well be a coincidence.” Venu goes on to share that Virata Parvam’s premise-a love story unfolding in the background of a political drama-demanded a forest backdrop. He says that the is pretty much a character by itself, and not just a setting.

“I would say that it is one of the major characters of Virata Parvam. I think every forest has a magical, mythical story to tell. We have captured the spectacular landscapes of a jungle and I am sure the experience will thrill the audience,” he adds.

The film was shot in the dense forests of Kerala, and the director notes that this caused quite a few challenges.

“These were rough terrains, and it was difficult for us to transport our equipment to the location. When we shot in the Wayanad forest, a group of elephants wandered into the sets and we ran to save ourselves,” he says, laughing. “No complaints though. After all, we invaded their privacy.”

Although the production costs often soar when a film is set in a forest, the beauty of the setting adds visual appeal and authenticity to the film.

“We had to ferry the entire unit to the jungle, provide accommodation, and pay for two full call sheets. All of this increases production costs, but the forest brings beautiful colour and life to the filming and helps make the location and characters real and believable,” he explains.

Other upcoming films to have a forest connection include Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Chiranjeevi-starrer Acharya.

“Both films were shot in the reserve forest area of Maredumilli. While the former revolves around red sanders smuggling, the latter is about the naxal movement. The theme of both films pushed makers to shoot in real forests,” says a trade expert.

Krish’s upcoming yet-to-be-titled film starring Rakul Preet Singh and Vaisshnav Tej was also shot entirely in the forest-in this case, in Vikarabad. A portion of Rajamouli’s period action entertainer RRR was also shot in the same region.

“RRR was filmed under the forest cover of Paderu, Araku and Vikarabad. In fact, it’s not just RRR, but Rajamouli’s next film with Mahesh Babu is based on a forest expedition as well and will be shot across Africa. We should expect to see some unexplored locales in these films,” the trade expert adds.

Actor Priyamani, who features along with Venkatesh in the upcoming film, Narappa, shares that it is a rustic drama set in Rayalaseema.

“We shot a major portion of Narappa in the forests of Uravakonda and the dry terrains of Kovilpatti (Tamil Nadu). While there is some greenery, it was predominantly brown soil-covered dry terrain, with the jungle acting as the backdrop for the film. It was a satisfying roller-coaster journey with the locations being largely similar to that of the original Tamil film, Asuran. Those who haven’t watched the Tamil version will be in for a beautiful surprise with our film, especially about the fascinating locations.”

Rana Daggubati, last seen in Prabhu Solomon’s Aranya, is a big fan of forest-based films. “No matter how times change, our relationship with the forest will never change. I see a sense of necessity to tell stories like Aranya to this generation. Shooting inside the forests is adventurous and I believe such stories will always make for an interesting watch,” explains Rana.

