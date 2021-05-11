Allu Arjun's Pushpa to be released in two parts?

By Express News Service

If the buzz in tinsel town is anything to go by, Allu Arjun’s pan-Indian film, Pushpa, will be released in two parts. While there are many Telugu films that have had sequels in the past, the case is different with Pushpa as the team has apparently taken this decision due to the unforeseen situation triggered by the second wave of COVID-19. There is no official confirmation as yet about Pushpa being made as a two-part film. The buzz, however, refuses to die down.

A source close to the development says, “The film is being made on an extravagant scale with an intriguing story and strong characters. Director Sukumar believes that the content has scope to be developed into a two-part film and has revised the script accordingly. Allu Arjun and the producers are also on the same page and have agreed to increase the budget by a significant amount.”

The film’s shooting was halted recently after Allu Arjun tested positive for COVID-19. “About 45 days of work is yet to be completed for the first part and the team will resume the shoot once the situation gets better. Pushpa: Part 1 will be released either in October or mid-December. The exact date will be finalised after the team wraps up the balance portions,” reveals our source.

The second part will start rolling early next year, adds the source. “Allu Arjun has agreed to allocate bulk dates and the team is looking at completing the second part by next summer to ensure a theatrical release in the second half of 2022.” Also featuring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, and Anasuya Bharadwaj in pivotal roles, Pushpa has music by Devi Sri Prasad. The film will be released in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.