Journalist-actor Tummala Narasimha Reddy passes away

By Express News Service

Renowned entertainment journalist and actor Tummala Narasimha Reddy, popularly known as TNR, passed away on Monday morning after suffering from COVID-19 complications at a private hospital, Hyderabad. He was 50 and is survived by his wife, son, and daughter.

Born in Pownur village of erstwhile Adilabad district, TNR was a huge fan of actor Chiranjeevi and was always interested in movies. He aspired to become a film director and trained with the late Devadas Kanakala before working as an assistant writer to LB Sriram.

He also worked as an assistant director for Ali-starrer Pittala Dora (1996) and followed his stint as co-director and associate director for several films. He also served as a television presenter and a program producer for several crime-based shows and shot to fame with a YouTube interview series called Frankly Speaking with TNR.

The multi-faceted personality also acted in films like Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Subrahmanyapuram, Falaknuma Das, George Reddy, Hit, 90ML, Uma Maheswara Ugra Roopasya, Playback, and Jathi Ratnalu among others. He recently shot for Anil Raviupudi directorial F3 wherein he plays a supporting role.

Tollywood celebrities including Mohan Babu, Sreenu Vaitla, Nani, Vijay Deverakonda, Vishnu Manchu, Satyadev Kancharana, KS Ravindra (Bobby), Suman Shetty, Eesha Rebba, Ananya Nagalla, and several others condole his untimely death.