STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Telugu movie 'Ek Mini Katha' to hit Amazon Prime Video on May 27

Directed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Venkatadri Express fame Merlapaka Gandhi, the movie is touted as a 'light-hearted, romantic tale' with a social message.

Published: 20th May 2021 05:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 05:04 PM   |  A+A-

Poster of 'Ek Mini Katha'

Poster of 'Ek Mini Katha' (Photo| Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Telugu film "Ek Mini Katha", starring Santosh Sobhan and Kavya Thapar in the lead, is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 27, the streamer announced Thursday. Directed by Karthik Rapolu and written by Venkatadri Express fame Merlapaka Gandhi, the movie is touted as a "light-hearted, romantic tale" with a social message.

Though the exact plot details have been kept under wraps, the feature film deals with a rather "unusual subject" that a common man faces. "It was an absolute riot while filming this movie! The writing, the direction was so spot on, that playing the character came easily to me. The fact that this topic is so ingrained in reality that the finer nuances of the character was not very difficult to portray," Sobhan said in a statement.

"The film is an absolute delight to watch, and I can't wait for audiences to watch it either," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ek Mini Katha Santosh Sobhan Kavya Thapar Merlapaka Gandhi Karthik Rapolu Brahmaji
India Matters
Nurses at the newly set up Corona Specialized Treatment Centre with 500 oxygen equipped beds, at Iron Ore Complex, in Salem. (Photo | PTI)
TN's taxi ambulance, Kerala's oxygen nurses among India's best Covid practices
T D Nandagopal
83-year-old Chennai man with comorbidities beats Covid
For representational purposes
Positivity: Not mind but heart should be at work
For representative purposes only (File photo| PTI)
Tourist hub Goa reports high positivity, mortality

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Several parts of the city received moderate to heavy rainfall on account of Cyclone Tauktae on Wednesday. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
WATCH | Delhi receives highest rainfall since 1951 for the month of May
Governor Arif Mohammad Khan greets Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan after the latter was sworn in at Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Thursday (Photo | PRD)
Pinarayi sworn in as Kerala CM second time: Learn about his new cabinet ministers
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp