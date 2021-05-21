Jr NTR’s new look as Komaram Bheem from RRR released

By Express News Service

A new poster of Jr NTR as Komaram Bheem, from SS Rajamouli’s RRR, was released by the team. The poster features the actor aiming a spear, with a bolt of lightning striking in the background.

Sharing the poster Rajamouli tweeted, “My Bheem has a heart of gold. But when he rebels, he stands strong and bold!”

Jr NTR defined the character as a rebel full of heart while sharing the poster.

“It’s been a pleasure to play this intense role and I am happy to introduce to you all, one of my biggest challenges so far.”

The actor had confirmed recently in an interview with an international entertainment portal that the ambitious project, co-starring Ram Charan, is still on track for an October release, despite the delays caused by COVID-19. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Olivia Morris and Samuthirakani, RRR has music by MM Keeravani.