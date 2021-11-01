STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

WATCH | 'RRR' glimpse video leaves audience intrigued

Helmed by 'Baahubali' fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' features Ram Charan, NTR Jr., Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

Published: 01st November 2021 04:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st November 2021 07:35 PM   |  A+A-

A still from SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Alia Bhatt

A still from SS Rajamouli's RRR, featuring Alia Bhatt (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By ANI

MUMBAI: With releasing the first glimpse video of 'RRR' on Monday, the makers of the magnum opus have raised the fans' expectations a notch higher.

Helmed by 'Baahubali' fame filmmaker SS Rajamouli, 'RRR' features Ram Charan, NTR Jr., Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt.

The special glimpse video begins with a gripping background score and an aerial shot of where the story is set. In the 45 second clip, NTR and Ram Charan can be seen fighting with each other. Alia also marked her presence in the video, emoting multiple emotions through her eyes.

Ajay Devgn also looking in a completely different avatar. As per his glimpse, it seems like he is playing a rebel in the film.

Netizens are all praises for the glimpse video.

Reacting to the clip, a fan commented, "This looks amazing. Can't wait to watch the film."

"Goosebumps. Everyone is looking so fiercy," another one wrote.

'RRR' will hit the big screens on January 7, 2022.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RRR glimpse Alia Bhatt NTR Ram Charan Ajay Devgn
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File Photo)
70% of organisations likely to opt for long-term hybrid model: Survey
Cardiologists see huge rush of patients after Puneeth Rajkumar's untimely demise
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Deepavali must be about lights, not sound and smoke
Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli (L) warms up with Rishabh Pant during a training session. (Photo | AP)
Arabian nightmare: Reasons behind India's derailment at ICC T20 World Cup

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp