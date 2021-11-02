STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Vishal Krishna Reddy plants sapling for Puneeth Rajkumar

Vishal participated in a sapling plantation drive as a part of the Green India Challenge initiative, launched by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar in Telangana.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor and producer Vishal Krishna Reddy planted a sapling at Hitex in Madhapur, dedicating it to his close friend and late Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar. Puneeth died at the age of 46 following a cardiac arrest last week. He was laid to rest, with full State honours on Sunday at Bengaluru’s Kanteerava Studio. 

On Monday, Vishal participated in a sapling plantation drive as a part of the Green India Challenge initiative, launched by Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar in Telangana.

