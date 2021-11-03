STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna undergoes shoulder surgery

Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna underwent surgery on his right shoulder to fix severe pain at the upper limb on Monday.

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna

Tollywood actor Nandamuri Balakrishna (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Actor Nandamuri Balakrishna underwent surgery on his right shoulder to fix severe pain at the upper limb on Monday. “Balakrishna was admitted to a private hospital on October 31. A team of orthopaedic surgeons including renowned surgeon Dr Raghuveer Reddy performed a four-hourlong surgery. He is doing well now and was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday night,” informed a source. The injury will keep the 61-year-old actor out of action for six weeks. Reportedly, Balakrishna sustained the injury while shooting for his upcoming action entertainer Akhanda.

Unaware of the severity, the actor went on shooting till work on the film was completed. “He has been taking painkiller injections as well as oral medicines to contain the pain. But surgery seemed to be the only permanent solution,” the source added. Meanwhile, Balakrishna is making his digital debut with Aha’s talk show Unstoppable. The first episode of the show featuring Mohan Babu, Lakshmi, and Vishnu Manchu as the guests, will be aired on November 4 on the occasion of Diwali.

