Adivi Sesh's 'Major' to release in February 2022

Published: 03rd November 2021 12:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Adivi Sesh in 'Major'

Adivi Sesh in 'Major' (Photo| Twitter/ @AdiviSesh)

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Adivi Sesh on Wednesday announced that his multilingual feature "Major", based on the life of 2008 Mumbai terror attack martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, will release theatrically on February 11, 2022.

The movie, directed by Sashi Kiran Tikka of "Goodachari" fame, traces the journey of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who selflessly fought to save the lives of people during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks.

Backed by South superstar Mahesh Babu, "Major" has been postponed a number of times owing to the coronavirus pandemic.

The movie has been shot across 75 locations in 120 days in three languages -- Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam.

In a social media post, the 35-year-old actor announced the new release date of his much-awaited movie.

"#MajorTheFilm releases on FEBRUARY 11th 2022! WORLDWIDE in THEATRES only #MajorOnFeb11," Sesh wrote alongside a one minute 26 second behind-the-scene video from the film.

"This video shows you a glimpse. A Massive film inspired by the life, love and LEGACY of #MajorSandeepUnnikrishnan @urstrulyMahesh. Hindi: Telugu: Malayalam," he added.

"Major" also stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Saiee Manjrekar, Prakash Raj, Revathi and Murli Sharma in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Sony Pictures Films India in association with Babu's GMB Entertainment and A+S Movies.

