STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Mahesh Babu's 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' to release on April 1, 2022

Helmed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was earlier set to release on Sankranthi 2022.

Published: 03rd November 2021 07:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd November 2021 07:38 PM   |  A+A-

Mahesh Babu, Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Mahesh Babu in 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'

By ANI

MUMBAI: Superstar Mahesh Babu-starrer 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' is scheduled to hit the big screen on April 1 next year.

On Wednesday, Mahesh Babu took to Instagram and shared the release update with his fans.

"April 1st 2022!! #HappyDiwali," he wrote.

Alongside the update, Mahesh Babu shared a new poster of the movie.

Helmed by Parasuram Petla of Geetha Govindam fame, 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata' was earlier set to release on Sankranthi 2022.

Keerthy Suresh. Vennela Kishore and Subbaraju are also a part of the film.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sarkaru vaari Paata Mahesh Babu Parasuram Mythri Movie Makers
India Matters
(For representational purposes | Express Illustrations)
After COVID, now Dengue surge begins to bite as Centre rushes teams to states and UTs
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Kerala may soon say 'cheers' to pubs and wine parlours in IT parks
Radhakrishnan (L) lives with his younger brother and mother.
NEET 2021: This TN tribal boy, supported by differently-abled single mother, secures 406 marks!
Manathakkali — Black nightshade or Solanum nigrum — is a berry-bearing shrub found commonly in the backyard
Kerala's local herb 'Manathakkali' approved for liver cancer, research gets US FDA nod

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp