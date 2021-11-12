STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Anand Deverakonda-starrer 'Pushpaka Vimanam' opens to low occupancy

Anand Deverakonda and Geeth Saini-starrer 'Pushpaka Vimanam' hit the screens on Friday and it failed to grab the audiences to the theatres.

Published: 12th November 2021 06:15 PM

A still from Anand Deverakonda-starrer 'Pushpaka Vimanam'.

A still from Anand Deverakonda-starrer 'Pushpaka Vimanam'.

By IANS

Anand Deverakonda, who dared to do a role like 'Chittilanka Sundar', needs to be appreciated.

Dark comedy-themed 'Pushpaka Vimanam' poses Anand in the role of a recently married government school teacher, who tries to cover up the fact that his wife has eloped. The more he tries to cover the fact, the more cornered he finds himself, which caters to both comedy and drama genres. Other actors like Sunil, VK Naresh justified their roles well.

While the technicalities come into the context, Director Damodara needs to be appreciated for the subtleness in the narrative. Coming to the music, multiple music directors, with Mark K Robin acing the BGM game. Sidharth Sadasivuni-composed 'Aaha' is sung by Kailash Kher, while Sid Sriram-crooned 'Kalyanam' is composed by Ram Miriyala.

The visuals are just fine, with decent camera work.

Though it appears like editing could have been better here and there, it is passable. 'Pushpaka Vimanam' surprises the audience with a sudden genre shift. Though the story leads to a mystery, the comedy quotient is kept alive through the characters played in the movie.

Despite grabbing all the hype through the teaser, trailer, and other promos, the reports suggest that the theatrical occupancy has been poor. Some analysts believe that the movie would have gotten much response if released on the OTT platform, rather than a theatrical release.

