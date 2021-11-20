STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Oke Oka Jeevitham to release directly on OTT?

Grapevine is that the makers have opted for a direct-to-digital release after the film failed to attract any exciting deals from the distributors in the Telugu States.

Directed by Shree Karthick, Oke Oka Jeevitham also features Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. 

Actor Sharwanand’s upcoming Telugu-Tamil bilingual film, Oke Oka Jeevitham, will skip its theatre release, say reports. Grapevine is that the makers have opted for a direct-to-digital release after the film failed to attract any exciting deals from the distributors in the Telugu States.

“Sharwanand is going through a lean patch and his last five releases have ended up as flops. The actor and the makers of Oke Oka Jeevitham are now contemplating for a direct OTT release and have initiated deliberations with Amazon Prime Video. They believe that it’s the best way to bring the film closer to the audience,” informs a source close to the development.

Directed by Shree Karthick, Oke Oka Jeevitham also features Ritu Varma, Amala Akkineni and Vennela Kishore in prominent roles. Touted as a sci-fi entertainer, the film is being bankrolled by SR Prabhu of Dream Warrior Pictures and will have dialogues written by Tharun Bhascker.

