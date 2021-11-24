Rakul Preet Singh, brother Aman bring in film industry's LinkedIn

Rachel Dammala By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: What happens when siblings get together? You get the typical teasing, laughing, loving and bonding. But star siblings Rakul and Aman Preet Singh did all that and more, when they were blessed with the luxury of time during the pandemic. While most of us saw problems and pauses, they mapped solutions.

We're talking about the duo's latest venture Starring You, a platform that aims to bridge the gap between an artiste (in front of and behind the camera) and their dream. Rakul says it's like LinkedIn, but for the film industry.

Taking us through the process of how they brainstormed to get here, Rakul tells The New Indian Express, "The idea cropped up during the lockdown where we saw that the entire world couldn't meet yet remained connected by taking the digital route. That's when we thought if everything can happen this way, why shouldn't people be able to have access to the film industry!"

"With the influx of so many other platforms where people keep posting their videos and reels of dance and acting, we thought this could be streamlined and used to spot good talent. My brother (Aman) and I saw this gap of accessibility and physical boundaries from both ends: talent and talent hunters, especially with the advent of OTT. That's how we thought we could create a database of aspirants and employers, who could access each other and make a career out of the industry they want to," the actress says.

Aman says the idea was specifically centred around creating equal opportunities for people from anywhere in the country. "I wanted to make the platform cost-effective so people won't have to struggle or move cities and before they have a job in hand," he adds.

They then brainstormed on how they can make the idea more exciting, efficient and package it well by associating with big production houses, casting agencies, singers and others. "This will mean you don't have to be in Hyderabad or Mumbai to audition for your Bollywood or Tollywood debut. You don't have to leave your city, job, families, etc., to audition today. To begin with, you can just check out the requirements, the casting details, etc., and keep posting your talent, stay connected, keep checking for regular updates and get spotted - not just for actors, but also for writers, directors, cinematographers, makeup artists, executive producers, line producers and others," Rakul adds.

Asked if she's always wanted to be an entrepreneur, Rakul says, "More than coming from a place of starting a business, I've always loved to have a thinking mind, and to be able to do more than one thing. With the love, blessings and support from so many people, it comes out of responsibility to do something for them and give back to society. If my brother and I are able to help even a handful of people realise their dreams, I think it's great, there's no bigger satisfaction than that."

Aman, on the other hand, knew he wanted to be a businessman, for it allows him to create something that helps people grow. On how it is working with Rakul, he says it's always great working with family: "We've worked together before, we own a chain of gymnasiums, so I know she's amazing to work with. Rakul always comes up with great ideas and new strategies to make things better and easier. Her mind is always working!"

On a concluding note, Rakul shares, "We hope the app helps in making the entire process easier, more streamlined and accessible to different parts of the country, remotest parts of the Telugu States, and not just Hyderabad, for Tollywood. Just getting the opportunity will go a long way in making a person's career. Not everybody is lucky enough to leave their homes and have supportive families to realise their dreams. We hope Starring You can help change that."