Too early to reveal about my movie with Pawan Kalyan: Anil Ravipudi

Producer Dil Raju, who recently collaborated with Pawan Kalyan for his courtroom drama 'Vakeel Saab' is trying to bring Anil Ravipudi and Pawan Kalyan together for a commercial entertainer.

Published: 24th November 2021 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2021 06:38 PM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan in Bheemla Naik

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Director Anil Ravipudi has known the pulse of the Telugu family audience with hits like 'Raja The Great', 'F2', and 'Sarileru Neekevaru' to his credit.

As the director had his birthday on Tuesday, his team celebrated it on the sets. Also, the director spoke about his current movies and upcoming projects.

As Anil is said to be directing major Telugu star Pawan Kalyan, he was quizzed regarding the same. "It is true that I have plans to direct Chiranjeevi sir and Pawan Kalyan sir. But, as of now, it is too early to conclude. It would be a great opportunity for me to director the legends of Telugu cinema. But, things have not yet materialised," the director explained.

Producer Dil Raju, who recently collaborated with Pawan Kalyan for his courtroom drama 'Vakeel Saab' is trying to bring Anil Ravipudi and Pawan Kalyan together for a commercial entertainer.

The director spoke about his upcoming movie 'F3', a sequel to 'F2', that is hitting the screens in February 2022, and stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannah Bhatia, and Mehreen in the lead roles.

