Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu announces separation from Naga Chaitanya

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and have acted alongside one another in 'Ye Maaya Chesave', which was also Samantha's debut Telugu film, as well as the 2019 hit 'Majili'.

Published: 02nd October 2021 03:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 03:59 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. (Photo | Instagram)

By Online Desk

Putting an end to all speculations, actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu has finally announced her separation from Naga Chaitanya.

In an Instagram post, Samantha confirmed the news of her separation, writing: “To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths . We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans , well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support.” 

Naga Chaitanya also shared the same statement and requested privacy.

The couple tied the knot in 2017 and have acted alongside one another in 'Ye Maaya Chesave', which was also Samantha's debut Telugu film, as well as the 2019 hit 'Majili'.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya was last seen in Sai Pallavi co-starrer 'Love Story', while Samantha earned rave reviews for her performance in Amazon Prime Video's 'The Family Man season 2'.

