Allu Arjun-starrer 'Pushpa: The Rise' to release theatrically on December 17 

"Pushpa: The Rise" chronicles the red sanders heist in the hills of Andhra and depicts the convoluted nexus that unfurls in the course of the narrative of a man who is taken by avarice.

Published: 02nd October 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd October 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

A still from Pushpa.

By PTI

MUMBAI: South star Allu Arjun's next feature film "Pushpa The Rise" will release in cinema halls on December 17 , the producers announced on Saturday.

The multilingual action thriller, also starring Fahadh Faasil, is written and directed by Sukumar of "Arya" fame.

The release date was announced on the official Twitter page of the film.

"This December, Theatres will go Wild with the arrival of #PushpaRaj #PushpaTheRise will hit the Big Screens on DEC 17th," the tweet read.

"Pushpa: The Rise" also features Rashmika Mandanna, Dhananjay and Sunil.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers in association with Muttamsetty Media, the film will be releasing in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalam languages.

