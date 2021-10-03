STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AR Rahman scores music as Gautham Menon directs for Bathukamma 2021 video song

This is the first time that big personalities from the film industry were roped in for the song, so as to popularise the festival worldwide.

Music composer AR Rahman (L) and film director Gautham Menon

Music composer AR Rahman (L) and film director Gautham Menon. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Bathukamma, the vibrant and colourful flower festival of Telangana, is all set to grab national and international attention this time. This year's Bathukamma video song, likely to be released on October 6, has been directed by well-known filmmaker from the Tamil film industry Gautham Vasudev Menon, for which the music has been composed by AR Rahman.

Poet and singer Mittapalli Surender has penned the song. This is the first time that big personalities from the film industry were roped in for the song, so as to popularise the festival worldwide. 

Sources said that the song's shoot was completed a couple of days ago in and around Bhoodan Pochampally. Meanwhile, Minister for Handlooms and Textiles KT Rama Rao said on Saturday that all arrangements were in place for the distribution of 1.08 crore Bathukamma sarees across the State. 

