Special Bathukamma song composed by A R Rahman, released

Bathukamma festival is an integral part of Telangana and it identifies with the cultural identity of the people from the state across the globe.

Published: 05th October 2021 09:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th October 2021 09:10 PM   |  A+A-

Bathukamma

A woman with bathukamma (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: On the eve of Telangana's traditional 'Bathukamma' (floral festival), TRS MLC K Kavitha and filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon here on Tuesday launched a special Bathukamma song 'AllipoolaVennela' composed by music maestro A R Rahman.

The song shot in the districts of Telangana and produced by 'Telangana Jagruthi', an organisation formed by Kavitha to work for heralding a cultural renaissance in Telangana, has been sung by Uthara Unnikrishnan, penned by Mittapalli Surender and choreographed by National Award winner Brinda, a release from Kavitha's office said.

The nine-day long festival is all set to begin and celebrated across Telangana and the world from October 6, it said.

The recent collaboration with Gautham Vasudev Menon, Rahman, Kavitha-led Telangana Jagruthi has added to the festive atmosphere of Telangana and has given especially the women of Telangana, another reason to enjoy colourful and joyous Bathukamma festival, it added.

Rahman tweeted: "A festival of life. A celebration of togetherness. Bringing you a glimpse of the beauty of Bathukamma through "#AllipoolaVennela" along with Telangana Jagruthi."

Kavitha, in response, tweeted: "The festival of colours, melody and togetherness Bathukamma is here! Here's sharing a glimpse of the special song for Bathukamma by @arrahman @menongautham and a dream team for all my sisters.

