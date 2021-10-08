Days after announcing split, Samantha Ruth Prabhu slams society for different standards for men, women

By Online Desk

South Indian actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu is finding inspiration in the likes of author and intersectional feminist, Farida D following her separation with actor Naga Chaitanya a week ago.

On Friday, Samantha, who was already outspoken about her feminist leanings, hit out against society's different standards for men and women.

She took to Instagram to share a Farida quote which read, "If matters are constantly, morally questionable when done by women, but not even morally questioned when done by men - then we, as a society, fundamentally have no morals."

Samantha sounds bold and raring to go following her parting ways with Naga Chaitanya.

The Tollywood couple's separation had led to people questioning the stars, particularly, Samantha with many of them reportedly questioning her "motives" and "character."

Following the separation, Samantha had posted a photograph of her on Instagram.

In the Instagram post, she shared a caption that spoke of old love and more.

The Telugu couple had announced their separation on October 2, days ahead of their fourth wedding anniversary.

She had written: "To all our well wishers. After much deliberation and thought Chay and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us.

"We request our fans, well wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on. Thanking you for your support."