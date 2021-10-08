'They say I had affairs, never wanted children..': Samantha responds to false reports on separation

By PTI

MUMBAI: Samantha Ruth Prabhu on Friday responded to "false rumours and stories" being spread in the media against her after she and actor Naga Chaitanya announced their divorce.

In a statement posted on her Twitter and Instagram accounts, Samantha said a divorce is "an extremely painful process" anyway but the "relentless personal attacks" have made it more difficult.

"Your emotional investment into a personal crisis has overwhelmed me. Thank you all for showing deep empathy, concern and for defending me against false rumours and stories that are being spread.

"They say I had affairs, never wanted children, that I am an opportunist and now that I have had abortions. A divorce in itself is an extremely painful process. Let alone allowing me the time to heal. This attack on me personally, has been relentless. But I promise you this, I will never allow this or anything else they say, break me," the actor, 34, wrote.

ALSO READ | Samantha channels her inner feminist with this post after split with Naga Chaitanya

Samantha and Chaitanya, who tied the knot in October 2017, had announced their separation last week in a joint statement.

The duo said they have decided to "part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".