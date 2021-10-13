STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sanjana Anand to make her Telugu debut

The actor will be paired opposite Kiran Abbavaram in a romantic drama; shooting to begin on October 25
 

Published: 13th October 2021 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2021 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

It is a double delight for Sanjana Anand. The actor, who is excited for the release of Duniya Vijay’s Salaga, will be making her foray into the Telugu industry in a film opposite Kiran Abbavaram of SR Kalyana Mandapam fame. The Chemistry of Kariappa actor broke the news through her Twitter handle.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by debutant Karthik Shankar and produced by veteran director Kodi Ramakrishna’s daughter Kodi Divya Deepti.

An elated Sanjanna tells CE that she just attended the muhurath held recently, and is waiting for the shoot to begin from October 25.

“I am glad to start my journey in Telugu cinema with a pure love story, and a good team,” she says. The music for this film is scored by Mani Sharma. 

Sanjana Anand
