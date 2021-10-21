STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mammootty to play a military officer in Akhil Akkineni’s 'Agent'?

Reportedly, Malayalam superstar Mammootty has been signed to play a major role in Akhil Akkineni’s upcoming movie Agent.

Mollywood actor Mammootty

Mollywood actor Mammootty

By Express News Service

The film directed by Surender Reddy is billed as an espionage thriller. It is scripted by Vamsi Vakkantham.
As per reports, Akhil plays the role of a spy agent in the film and Mammootty will be seen as a military officer. Both the actors are expected to have equal prominence.  

Mammootty will soon be heading to Europe to shoot for the film. The upcoming schedule is set to happen in Budapest, Hungary. In India, the team will be shooting in Delhi, Kashmir, and Hyderabad.

Mammootty was last seen in Telugu in Yatra, in which he played the role of late Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy. The veteran had recently wrapped up the shoot of Puzhu costarring Parvathy Thiruvothu.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni’s recent release Most Eligible Bachelor is turning out to be a box office success. The film directed by Bommarillu Bhaskar has Pooja Hegde as the female lead.

