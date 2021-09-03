STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran to star in Ilaiyaraaja’s Music School 

Music School explores the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children to mug equations and aim only to become doctors or engineers, leaving no time for art or sport. 

'Music School' will be bankrolled by Hyderabad-based Yamini Films.

By Express News Service

Hyderabad-based Yamini Films has announced Music School, a one-of-a-kind bilingual (Hindi and Telugu) musical starring Sharman Joshi and Shriya Sharan. Ilaiyaraaja has written and composed 12 original songs for the film. They will be choreographed by broadway’s Adam Murray (Rocketman, Cruella). 

Music School explores the pressure of the unimaginative education system on children to mug equations and aim only to become doctors or engineers, leaving no time for art or sport. This comic musical is set in Hyderabad and Goa.

Written and to be directed by Papa Rao Biyyala, the film stars Sharman Joshi, Shriya Saran, Suhasini Mulay, Benjamin Gilani, Prakash Raj, Telugu comedian Brahmanandam, Vinay Varma, Gracy Goswamy, and Ozu Barua. Cinematographer Kiran Deohans (Jodhaa Akbar) is on board for the project. 

Papa Rao Biyyala says, “As a filmmaker, it’s exciting and nothing short of an honour to be joining forces with maestro Ilaiyaraaja, broadway choreographer Adam Murray and cinematographer Kiran Deohans. Music School celebrates the fact that many of us have found solace in music. Its songs elevate an enrapturing story of love and discovering music. We’re thrilled to see the audience in theatres with this heartwarming musical.”

