Disney+ Hotstar forays into Telugu with web series 'Unheard'

'Unheard' is about a series of six conversations, each of which is structured over opposing philosophies during a pivotal period in India's history.

Published: 07th September 2021 03:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th September 2021 03:43 PM   |  A+A-

Preyadarshe in a still from 'Unheard'

Preyadarshe in a still from 'Unheard' (Photo| YouTube screengrab)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Streaming portal Disney+ Hotstar is making a foray into Telugu with the upcoming series titled 'Unheard'.

'Unheard' is about a series of six conversations, each of which is structured over opposing philosophies during a pivotal period in India's history such as the Chauri Chaura incident, non-cooperation movement, Hyderabad's Nizam's failed effort to join Pakistan post-independence, and many more.

Produced by Radhika Lavu of Ellanar Films, it is directed by Aditya KV. Aditya said, "We are what we think and 'Unheard' brings to you the thoughts of the men and women who have forged this country through their sheer will. As a conversational series, 'Unheard' tries to serve a complex cerebral cuisine in the most simplistic visual form."

The ensemble cast includes actors Srinivas Avasarala, Baladitya, Chandani Chowdary, Priyadarshi, and Ajay. The music is composed by Naresh Kumaran, sung by Kaala Bhairava, and the lyrics are penned by Krishna Kanth (KK).

Talking about creating 'Unheard', producer Radhika Lavu added: "'Unheard' is our attempt to bring back the essence of conversations shared and topics we explore are about freedom, sacrifice, community, country etc. Even though our characters have strong beliefs and ideologies, what's exciting is that they are evolved enough to understand and appreciate different perspectives which has become a rare find in today's world."

