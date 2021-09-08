STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

Tollywood drugs case: Actor Rana Daggubati appears before ED

The "Baahubali" star is among the over 10 Tollywood (Telugu film industry) personalities including actors and directors, to be summoned by the ED.

Published: 08th September 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th September 2021 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Rana Daggubati

Rana Daggubati (Photo| Facebook)

By PTI

HYDERABAD: Telugu actor Rana Daggubati appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here on Wednesday after being summoned as part of the ongoing money laundering probe in connection with a high-end drugs racket busted in the city in 2017.

The "Baahubali" star is among the over 10 Tollywood (Telugu film industry) personalities including actors and directors, to be summoned by the ED.

Since August 31 this year noted filmmaker Puri Jagannadh, actresses Charmee Kaur and Rakul Preet Singh, actor Nandu have appeared before the central agency.

On July 2, 2017 the Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department, had busted a drug racket by arresting a three-member gang including Calvin Mascrenhas, a musician, for allegedly peddling narcotic drugs such as LSD and MDMA.

Subsequently, several cases related to the drug trafficking were registered and over 20 people were arrested.

According to officials, the gang's clientele included nearly 1,000 customers including students of city-based schools and colleges, people associated with Tollywood, senior officials of MNCs and employees of IT firms in Cyberabad.

The names of some Tollywood personalities surfaced during the interrogation of persons arrested in connection with the drug bust.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana's Prohibition and Excise department, as part of its investigation had also probed the alleged drug-links with Tollywood, and had then questioned 11 people connected to the Telugu film industry including actors and directors besides the driver of one of the actor and had also collected hair and nail samples.

The SIT quizzed them to ascertain if they had any links with the racket as consumers or suppliers, or with those arrested.

Chargesheets were also filed in connection with the cases, but none of the Tollywood personalities were chargesheeted.

The ED summoned the Tollywood personalities who were among those questioned by SIT and some others also and they were asked to appear before it.

However, Rana was not questioned by SIT at that time.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rana Daggubati Tollywood drugs case Enforcement Directorate
India Matters
Representational Photo. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)
‘Y-Break’: Five-minute yoga in ministry and government offices to de-stress employees
A boy wearing a face mask participate in Janmashtami celebrations in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
In past 6 days, Mumbai logs 28% of Covid cases recorded in August: BMC data
Babu Valavi going through the documents at his home in Kochi | Albin Mathew
Small-time Kochi investor in battle to reclaim Rs 1,448.5 crore stake in Udaipur-based firm
Nipah virus spreads by the ingestion of human secretions/fluids. (File photo | EPS)
'Despite high mortality, curbing Nipah is easier than COVID-19': Experts

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The book-loving auto driver who caught Paulo Coelho's attention
People crowd a market ahead of the Ganesh Chaturti festival in Mumbai, India, Sunday, Sept . 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID: In just six days of September, Mumbai logs over 28% of total cases recorded in August
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp