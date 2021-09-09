Pawan Kalyan is all swag in first look of 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh'

STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Published: 09th September 2021 04:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 04:18 PM   |  A+A-

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan

Tollywood actor Pawan Kalyan (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Exactly a week after his 50th birthday, 'Power Star' Pawan Kalyan's fans got into celebration mode again on Thursday. This time, the cause was the release of the first look of the Tollywood star's 28th movie outing - 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh' - on social media.

On Thursday morning, the film's director Harrish Shankar took to social media with the first look. He tweeted: "We all need your...Blessings & Best Wishes. Let's rock again...#BhavadeeyuduBhagatSingh."

Accompanying the tweet is a picture of the star perched stylishly on the fuel tank of a Harley Davidson bike. One foot on the pillion seat and the other resting on the ground, a glass of tea in one hand and the other holding a rugged flask, smouldering eyes fixed on the camera. Pawan Kalyan is literally taking social media by storm.

With New Delhi's iconic 'India Gate' as the backdrop, fans wonder if the national capital may also be a setting for the movie being produced by Mythri Movie Makers. The music, incidentally, is being given by hit composer Devi Sri Prasad.

But more intriguing is the movie's tag line, which cryptically states, "This time it's not just entertainment." Knowing Pawan Kalyan's penchant for social causes, the undertones are easy to distinguish.

Predictably, fans and admirers are going ga ga over the sepia-toned first look of 'BBB' (short for 'Bhavadeeyudu Bhagat Singh').

For Harish Shankar, this will be his second directorial outing with the 'Power Star', the first being the smash hit 'Gabbar Singh', the Telugu remake of Salman Khan's iconic Hindi movie 'Dabanng'.

Presently shooting for 'Bheemla Nayak', which is a remake of a Malayalam hit titled 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum', Pawan Kalyan has been equally busy with movies and politics.

As head of the Jana Sena Party, he has recently launched a social media campaign to highlight the miserable condition of roads in Andhra Pradesh. The campaign has succeeded in turning the heat on the Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government.

