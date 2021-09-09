STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Entertainment Telugu

What a delightful personality, writes Congress MP Shashi Tharoor after meeting Mahesh Babu

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday ran into leading Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu at a five-star hotel in Hyderabad.

Published: 09th September 2021 03:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th September 2021 03:02 PM   |  A+A-

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (R) and Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (R) and Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu (Photo | Shashi Tharoor Twitter)

By IANS

HYDERABAD: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, who is leading the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Information Technology on its study visit to Hyderabad, on Wednesday ran into leading Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu at a five-star hotel here.

"What a delightful personality," tweeted Tharoor after the meeting with the actor.

"Talking to MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh shows you why no one in Hyderabad refers to him without the honorific 'Superstar'! He had just finished knocking out the villain in his next production when we had a chat behind the scenes," wrote Tharoor who posted a video of the meeting.

"As it happens, at our hotel in Hyderabad, the @TridentHyd, I ran into Superstar MaheshBabu @urstrulyMahesh along with my colleague (& his brother-in-law) @JayGalla, a member of the Committee. What a delightful personality!" he tweeted.

Galla Jayadev, a member of Lok Sabha, belongs to the Telugu Desam Party (TDP).

The Parliamentary committee members also planted saplings at Shiparamam as part of Green India Challenge initiated by Rajya Sabha member Joginpally Santosh Kumar.

They appreciated the TRS MP for his novel initiative and called upon all to carry forward the Green India Challenge.

Tharoor, while appreciating the efforts of Santosh Kumar, felt that the fruits of the saplings we plant may be enjoyed by the next generations and that nation building is also the same.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mahesh Babu Shashi Tharoor Congress
India Matters
Indian Institute of Technology, Madras. (Photo | EPS)
NRIF ranking: IIT-Madras best institution in India, AIIMS Delhi top among medical colleges
Chief Minister MK Stalin. (Photo | EPS)
Carbon dating proves that Tamirabarani civilisation is 3,200 years old: Stalin
For representational purpose. (Photo | AP)
Jabbed people with low immunity need to be watchful for breakthrough Covid infection
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Increased number of suicide cases reported during COVID second wave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Clinic on Wheels by Ernakulam Karayogam in association with BPCL and Lakshmi Hospital during its inauguration in Kochi | Express photo
'Clinic on Wheels' to provide healthcare in Kerala's rural areas
Children attend classes on a boat in flood-hit Bihar's Manihari sub-division. (Photo | EPS)
Bihar rains: In flood-hit Katihar, three youths conduct free 'Boat ki Pathshala' for students
Gallery
Not long after completing 50 years of his acting career, iconic Malayalam actor Mammooty celebrates his 70th birthday on Tuesday. While no amount of words can justly describe the love and admiration of cinephiles towards Mammootty, his passion to challeng
The Mammootty quiz: As the megastar celebrates 70th birthday, check how well you know the patriarch of Malayalam cinema
Students are back to schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu amidst the Covid-19 pandemic after a period of 18 long months. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath
Alternate day attendance, 20 students per classroom: Schools, colleges reopen in Tamil Nadu amid Covid protocol
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp