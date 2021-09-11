STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej meets with road accident, suffers collarbone injury

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. Prima facie, it's found that he was not in a drunken condition. 

Published: 11th September 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th September 2021 08:58 AM

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej sustained injuries in a road accident after his sports bike skidded and he fell down.

Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej sustained injuries in a road accident after his sports bike skidded and he fell down. (Photo | Facebook, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Tollywood actor Sai Dharam Tej sustained injuries in a road accident at Madhapur late on Friday. The incident occurred when the sports bike the actor was riding skidded on the road and he fell down. 

He received injuries in the chest region and other parts of his body. Initially, he was rushed to a private hospital and after receiving first aid, he was shifted to Apollo hospital for better treatment. He is said to be out of danger now.

ACP Madhapur Ch Raghunandan Rao told media persons that the actor was on his sports bike riding on the stretch from Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge towards IKEA store.

He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident. Prima facie, it's found that he was not in a drunken condition. 

"We are collecting CCTV evidence to find out the exact cause of the accident and other details," he said.

A case is being registered at Raidurgam police station for further investigation. Meanwhile, hospital sources also confirmed that the actor is out of danger and is under observation.

There are no major injuries to brain, spine, other major organs as per preliminary investigation. He sustained soft tissue injuries and a collar bone fracture, a statement from Apollo hospitals said.

