Catherine Tresa signs 'Macherla Niyojakavargam'

The actor is paired opposite Nithiin in the political thriller set in Palnadu

Published: 15th September 2021 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th September 2021 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Catherine Tresa. (Photo | File)

By Murali Krishna CH
Express News Service

Actor Catherine Tresa is all set to share screen space with Nithiin in his upcoming film Macherla Niyojakavargam. She plays a best friend to Nithiin, who essays the role of an IAS officer in the film. Produced under Sreshth Movies, Macherla Niyojakavargam introduces editor SR Shekhar as the director. 

According to a source close to the development, the makers wanted to cast an actor, who is already popular and is expressive too. When they approached Catherine for the part, she instantly agreed. “Catherine is excited to play this character of a young woman, who is modest and dotes on Nithiin. Her character has a lot of space and scope for performance which has been a deciding factor. She has signed on the dotted line and allocated 30 days for the film,” the source confides.

A political thriller, the film also has Kriti Shetty as the second fiddle to Nithiin and Samuthirakani as the antagonist. Last seen in World Famous Lover (2020), Catherine is already working on Nandamuri Kalyan Ram’s upcoming feature Bimbisara and Sree Vishnu-starrer Bhala Thandanana.

