Rugged and dapper

HYDERABAD: Actor Navdeep, who is active on social media and loves to keep his fans in the loop when it comes to his life, has been posting a lot of moments from his road trips and the time he spends in nature. This is a brand new avatar of the actor that fans are in love with.

Did you know that Navdeep loves bikes? He owns a Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro and a BMW R1250 GS — both adventure bikes. After impressing many with his acting skills, he is now bring out the biker in him by hitting the road at every chance he gets. “I have always been into biking. These days, the weather is perfect for a long bike ride — the light drizzle and the greenery are beautiful. So, I’ve been hitting the road with my friends. I am bored of the city life and on weekends, I try and get out of the city,” he says.

When Navdeep posted pictures of him in his riding gear, he wowed many and left so many more curious of his whereabouts. “As a kid, I used to bike it down to college. I used to be crazy about bikes, but things changed once I got busy. Before becoming an actor, I had bought a sports bike. But later I realised that it was not safe to ride it on Indian roads and moved to off-road adventure bikes,” says Navdeep.

Ask him about his favourite hangout spot, he says the outdoors and jungles. “I love to walk in jungles. I’ve combined this with biking -- I ride for a certain distance and areas where there are no roads, we trek it up. Also, water crossings are fun,” he says.

Navdeep has biked all the way from Manali to Leh, Kargil to Manali, and Leh to Kurgyak. He prefers to ship his bike to the destination and ride it locally. “I don’t ride on highways as it is dangerous and not fun at all,” he says.

His love for nature, too, goes back to his childhood. “I miss those days when we didn’t have mobile phones or when the phones would not work for days together. That’s why I go off into the jungles where there’s no connectivity. That’s my way of resetting. Whenever possible, I get out for three to four days.”

You must be thinking, what about his beard? We didn’t forget to ask him about that. The actor has grown out a neat and well-groomed beard, but it’s only for the time being. “It is for the fantasy love story that I am shooting in Meghalaya. I’ll have it on till mid-November. I can’t wait to show my first look; hopefully after Dasara,” he says.